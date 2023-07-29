China's top political advisor stresses implementing Party's policies for governance of Tibet

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits a community in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 27, 2023. Wang made an inspection tour in Tibet from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

LHASA, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has stressed unswervingly implementing the Party's policies for governance of Tibet in the new era and keeping the Tibet-related work on the right track.

Wang, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Tibet from Tuesday to Thursday.

Under the main task of fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, efforts should be made to maintain stability, promote development, advance ecological conservation and boost development in border areas in Tibet, Wang said.

He called for actions to foster speciality and competitive industries, improve the capacity of economic development in border areas, step up education about ethnic unity and cultivate a growing sense of identity in all ethnic groups with the motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Party, and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He urged the Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC to focus their work on safeguarding national unity and enhancing ethnic solidarity, boost exchanges among ethnic groups, improve people's wellbeing, advance rural revitalization, push forward ecological conservation and build a modernization of harmony between humanity and nature.

