Tibetan antelopes start homebound migration with offspring

Xinhua) 16:25, July 28, 2023

XINING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Tibetan antelopes have started to return to their natural habitats after giving birth in the heart of northwest China's Hoh Xil, a nature reserve that encompasses China's largest area of uninhabited land within the Sanjiangyuan National Park.

The earliest flock of 43 Tibetan antelopes was seen migrating home on July 18, according to Karma Yingphe with the Hoh Xil management office, under the management bureau of Sanjiangyuan National Park.

"Their migration heading back home has entered the peak period, with a maximum of 86 Tibetan antelopes passing through the Qinghai-Tibet Highway in a single day," added Karma Yingphe.

Every year, tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration to Hoh Xil in around May to give birth, leaving with their offspring in late July. Zonag Lake at the heart of Hoh Xil is known as the "delivery room" for the species.

Renowned as one of the world's most breathtaking migrations of hoofed animals, the majestic journey serves as a testament to China's achievements in biodiversity conservation and national park development.

"By monitoring the number of migrating Tibetan antelopes, we can infer the changes in the population of the species in Sanjiangyuan," said Lian Xinming, a researcher at the Northwest Institute of Plateau Biology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Lian added that the number of Tibetan antelopes moving back has almost doubled in the past 10 years.

More than 30,000 Tibetan antelopes gathered at Zonag Lake this year, according to observations by local staff. Their migration is expected to end in late August.

Local authorities have intensified inspection and monitoring activities in key areas along their migration route.

"When they gather along the Qinghai-Tibet Highway, we will apply temporary traffic control and minimize human interference with animal migration," said Karma Yingphe.

