Horse racing festival held in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, NW China
This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a music and dance show during a horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The event kicked off here on Tuesday featuring dance and music shows, horse racing demonstrations, and open-air art performances. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows an open-air art performance during a horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The event kicked off here on Tuesday featuring dance and music shows, horse racing demonstrations, and open-air art performances. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
Horsemen pick up ceremonial hada scarfs during a horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2023. The event kicked off here on Tuesday featuring dance and music shows, horse racing demonstrations, and open-air art performances. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
A horseman picks up a ceremonial hada scarf during a horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2023. The event kicked off here on Tuesday featuring dance and music shows, horse racing demonstrations, and open-air art performances. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
Horsemen take part in a horse racing festival in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 25, 2023. The event kicked off here on Tuesday featuring dance and music shows, horse racing demonstrations, and open-air art performances. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
