Summer scenery of Shannan city in Tibet

Xinhua) 15:38, August 01, 2023

This photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows the scenery in a valley of Cona County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows a road meandering in a valley of Cona County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows a road meandering in a valley of Cona County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows the scenery in a valley of Cona County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows the scenery in a valley of Cona County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Dainzin Nyima Choktrul)

This photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows the scenery in a valley of Cona County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Dainzin Nyima Choktrul)

This photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows a macaque in a valley of Cona County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows macaques in a valley of Cona County, Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

