Tibetan embroidery in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:38, August 02, 2023

Local women make Tibetan embroidery artworks at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

Tibetan embroidery originated in the 9th century. Together with Thangka and pile embroidery, they are known as the three major arts of Tibetan Buddhism.

A Tibetan embroidery artwork is displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

A visitor tries the Tibetan embroidery at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

A Tibetan embroidery artwork is displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

A visitor views Tibetan embroidery artworks displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

A Tibetan embroidery artwork is displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

A visitor views Tibetan embroidery artworks displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

Tibetan embroidery artworks are displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)

