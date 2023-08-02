Tibetan embroidery in Qinghai
Local women make Tibetan embroidery artworks at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Tibetan embroidery originated in the 9th century. Together with Thangka and pile embroidery, they are known as the three major arts of Tibetan Buddhism.
A Tibetan embroidery artwork is displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
A visitor tries the Tibetan embroidery at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
A Tibetan embroidery artwork is displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
A visitor views Tibetan embroidery artworks displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
A Tibetan embroidery artwork is displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
A visitor views Tibetan embroidery artworks displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Tibetan embroidery artworks are displayed at a workshop in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southeastern Qinghai Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
