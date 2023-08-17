Celebrations for traditional Lhasa Shoton Festival begin in Lhasa, SW China

People throw hadas, or silk scarves used by Tibetans to express respect and greeting, at a huge Thangka painting during the "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. Celebrations for the traditional Lhasa Shoton (yogurt banquet) Festival began in Lhasa on Wednesday. (Photo by He Bingjie/Xinhua)

Monks carry a huge Thangka painting at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. Celebrations for the traditional Lhasa Shoton (yogurt banquet) Festival began in Lhasa on Wednesday. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Monks prepare for the "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. Celebrations for the traditional Lhasa Shoton (yogurt banquet) Festival began in Lhasa on Wednesday. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Believers and visitors look at a huge Thangka painting during the "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. Celebrations for the traditional Lhasa Shoton (yogurt banquet) Festival began in Lhasa on Wednesday. (Photo by He Bingjie/Xinhua)

Monks lift a large yellow curtain on a huge Thangka painting during the "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. Celebrations for the traditional Lhasa Shoton (yogurt banquet) Festival began in Lhasa on Wednesday. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a huge Thangka painting during the "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony at the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Celebrations for the traditional Lhasa Shoton (yogurt banquet) Festival began in Lhasa on Wednesday. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

