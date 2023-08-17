Senior legislator urges law enforcement to protect Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Xinhua) 13:18, August 17, 2023

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, speaks at a symposium on implementing the law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislator Li Hongzhong Wednesday called for comprehensive and effective enforcement of the law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to beef up legal protection of "the roof of the world."

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the top legislature, made the call at a symposium on implementing the law.

The law, passed at a standing committee session of the top legislature in April, will take effect on Sept. 1.

Noting that the law is specific for the ecological protection of a particular terrain, Li called for adherence to the principle of prioritizing ecological protection while adopting a comprehensive and systematic approach to address problems at the source.

He also stressed the importance of law popularization and required continuous efforts to bolster legal guarantees in ecological and environmental protection.

Aug. 15 marks China's first National Ecology Day.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)