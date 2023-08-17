View of Sapukonglagabo Mountain in SW China's Tibet
Tourists take a walk by the lake at the foot of the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a view of the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a view of the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tourists enjoy the lake scenery at the foot of the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tourists take a walk by the lake at the foot of the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a view of the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2023 shows a view of the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior legislator urges law enforcement to protect Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
- Celebrations for traditional Lhasa Shoton Festival begin in Lhasa, SW China
- Tibetans celebrate Shoton Festival in Lhasa
- Scholars gather in Beijing to promote Tibetan studies
- Tibet Story: Concerted efforts turn "forgotten village" into memorable ecotourism hub
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.