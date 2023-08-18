We Are China

Equestrian feats staged to celebrate Shoton Festival in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 11:51, August 18, 2023

Riders on horseback perform equestrian feats to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

A rider performs archery during an equestrian show to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

A rider performs equestrian feats to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

A rider picks up hada during an equestrian show to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

A rider proposes a toast during an equestrian show to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Riders on horseback perform equestrian feats to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Riders propose a toast during an equestrian show to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

