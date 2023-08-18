Equestrian feats staged to celebrate Shoton Festival in Lhasa
Riders on horseback perform equestrian feats to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
A rider performs archery during an equestrian show to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
A rider performs equestrian feats to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
A rider picks up hada during an equestrian show to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
A rider proposes a toast during an equestrian show to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Riders on horseback perform equestrian feats to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Riders propose a toast during an equestrian show to celebrate the traditional Shoton Festival celebrated in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Photos
