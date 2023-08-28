Bird's eye view of splendid Dujun Grand Canyon in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 14:54, August 28, 2023

Photo shows the splendid scenery of the Dujun Grand Canyon in the southeast of Jiali County, Nagqu City of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

The Dujun Grand Canyon is about 55 km away from Jiali County. Yi'ong Zangbo River, a branch of the Yarlung Zangbo River, bends here. The Grand Canyon has diverse vegetation types, with alpine meadows, shrubs, frigid-temperate zone coniferous forest, and more distributed from 4,500 km to 3,000 km above sea level. In local people's eyes, the Dujun Grand Canyon is sacred, and they pray to it for wealth.

