Scenery of Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, Tibet

Xinhua) 16:34, August 21, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows a view of Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows a view of Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A visitor takes photos at Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows a view of Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows a view of Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows a view of Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows a Tibetan wild donkey at Zhari Namco Lake in Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

