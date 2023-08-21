We Are China

Tibetan folk dance contest held at local festival

Ecns.cn) 17:07, August 21, 2023

Tibetans perform traditional Guozhuang dance at a local festival in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

A total of 16 teams attended the dance contest on Sunday. Guozhuang in Tibetan is homophonic with Guozhuo, which means to sing and dance in a circle.

Tibetans perform traditional Guozhuang dance at a local festival in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Tibetans pose for a photo during a traditional Guozhuang dance contest at a local festival in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Tibetans perform traditional Guozhuang dance at a local festival in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Tibetans put on makeup during a traditional Guozhuang dance contest at a local festival in Qamdo City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

