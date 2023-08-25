Lies about Tibet to shut communication channels

08:23, August 25, 2023 By ZHANG ZHOUXIANG ( China Daily

Jin Ding/China Daily

A simple visit to any boarding school in the Tibet autonomous region will help expose US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's lie about "forcible assimilation".

In June, the State Council arranged for 15 media outlets, both domestic and overseas, to visit these schools and they have seen for themselves the truth about the people there.

In some regions of Tibet, as in most pastoral regions, people are nomadic, going far away from where their families live to work. To enable their children's education, the local government has introduced boarding schools. It is up to individuals whether or not they want to send their children to these boarding schools. The parents can visit their children any time and the children can visit them during holidays and weekends.

In these schools, the children are taught Tibetan language and dances, while they can wear traditional Tibetan costumes and eat Tibetan food. This is what both the domestic and foreign media noted; instances of human rights being protected, and not violated as Blinken claimed.

On the contrary, it is the United States that massacred 4.7 million Indigenous people. In neighboring Canada, over 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend the so-called residential schools, where discipline was harsh and conditions worse and where many died. Traces of any Indigenous language and culture were removed at these schools. The students were subjected to physical and sexual abuse and malnourished. Such schools operated for over 100 years and more than 4,000 students eventually died. It seems Blinken is accusing China of wrongs committed in his part of the world.

Blinken also said that the US State Department is "taking steps to impose visa restrictions" on Chinese officials from these schools. The US leadership is always trying to shut the door on communication and they should be held responsible if there is no communication at all.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)