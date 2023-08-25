Young woman dressed in traditional Tibetan costumes a hit on social media

(People's Daily App) 15:18, August 25, 2023

A video of a young girl changing from her regular outfit into traditional Tibetan costume has gone viral on Chinese social media. The 21-year-old from East China's Zhejiang Province introduces the unique scenery and costumes of Tibet Autonomous Region during her recent trip.

