We Are China

Lake scenery in SW China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:38, August 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows mud flat of a lake in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows scenery of a lake in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Wenbo)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows scenery of a lake in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Wenbo)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows scenery of a lake in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows scenery of a lake in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Wenbo)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2023 shows scenery of a lake in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Wenbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)