Aerial view along Duku Highway in China's Xinjiang
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2023 shows the view along Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Duku Highway, deemed one of China's most beautiful roads, is a scenic mountainous section spanning over 500 kilometers between Dushanzi and Kuqa on China's National Highway 217 in Xinjiang. A major road linking northern and southern Xinjiang, Duku Highway is also famous for its spectacular natural landscape including glaciers, forests, and grasslands. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows tourists gathering near Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Duku Highway, deemed one of China's most beautiful roads, is a scenic mountainous section spanning over 500 kilometers between Dushanzi and Kuqa on China's National Highway 217 in Xinjiang. A major road linking northern and southern Xinjiang, Duku Highway is also famous for its spectacular natural landscape including glaciers, forests, and grasslands. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
