New semester for primary and middle schools begins in Urumqi, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:26, August 29, 2023

First-graders attend a class at the No. 76 Primary School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2023. New semester for primary and middle schools in Urumqi began on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Fourth-graders attend a class on traffic taught by a police officer at the Experimental School of Xinjiang Teacher's College in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2023. New semester for primary and middle schools in Urumqi began on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A first-grader beats the drum at the No. 76 Primary School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2023. New semester for primary and middle schools in Urumqi began on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A first-grader is pictured at the No. 76 Primary School in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2023. New semester for primary and middle schools in Urumqi began on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Fourth-graders attend a class at the Experimental School of Xinjiang Teacher's College in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2023. New semester for primary and middle schools in Urumqi began on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

