Delegates from Islamic body endorse Xinjiang's vigorous development, life

URUMQI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 26 delegates, including permanent representatives of multiple countries to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), officials of the General Secretariat of OIC, and other diplomats, visited northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Aug. 18 to 21 at the invitation of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the period, the delegates visited the regional capital Urumqi, Kashgar Prefecture, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, and Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture.

The diplomats said they saw vibrant people, religious harmony, and cultural prosperity in the region. "The Chinese government is committed to promoting the development and stability of Xinjiang."

At the library of Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Urumqi, diplomats gathered around Abdureqip Tumulniyaz, principal of the institute, to learn and discuss the publication and distribution of multilingual religious books.

According to Hassny Lefghih, special advisor of the Mauritanian foreign minister, China's effort in developing the institute is not only conducive to cultivating religious talents but also of great significance to eliminating extremist thoughts.

Yousif Siddig Abu Agla, a diplomat from Sudan, said the Chinese government has fully guaranteed the freedom of religious belief of Xinjiang people.

Since 2017, over 1,700 households living in mountainous areas have been relocated to a modernized community in Akto County of Kizilsu. Residents enjoy access to services in health centers, schools, and other facilities, while also receiving technical guidance for learning greenhouse planting.

"It is admirable that the Chinese government relocated the people from mountainous areas to new homes with tap water and electricity," said Dya-Eddine Said Bamakharama, permanent representative of Djibouti to the OIC and ambassador of Djibouti to Saudi Arabia. "China not only focuses on the growth of big cities but also prioritizes the well-being of residents in remote regions."

Welcoming the delegates with joyful singing and the melodic tunes of the komuz, a traditional Kirgiz string instrument, the community's residents extended their hospitality. Kasabhai Al Siraj Saad Kirarira, a delegate from Uganda, danced to the rhythm. "The charm of Xinjiang's culture exceeded my expectations."

At the ancient city of Kashgar, Yousef Mohammed S. Aldobeay, assistant secretary general for political affairs, the OIC General Secretariat, bought three tapestries with different patterns. "Xinjiang tapestries boast unique texture and patterns."

At Xinjiang's International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, delegates entered a naan bakery, observing the intricate bread-making process and savoring the taste of the freshly baked naan bread.

Diplomat Oumar Moussa Brahim from Chad said Xinjiang is committed to the protection of cultural heritage and the inheritance of traditional skills. "These precious cultural treasures have also significantly contributed to the flourishing tourism in Xinjiang, showcasing truly remarkable accomplishments."

According to Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher, permanent representative of Pakistan to the OIC, those who have misconceptions about Xinjiang should come here and see for themselves. "The visit provides us with the opportunity to see the reality, and see the remarkable transformation in Xinjiang."

