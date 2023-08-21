Xinjiang is worth recommending to the world: foreign diplomats

A performance is staged at the Grape Valley scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2023.(Xinhua/Wang Fei)

URUMQI, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A group of diplomats from nine countries, including Fiji, Mongolia and the Seychelles, visited northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Monday to Saturday to discover the beauty of this stunning part of China.

In the six days, they visited several iconic sites in Xinjiang, including the International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, the world heritage site of Tianchi Lake, the Grape Valley in Turpan, and the ancient city of Kashgar.

Xinjiang is a wonderous place with majestic scenery, friendly residents, and fully protected traditional culture, and it is worth being recommended to the whole world, the diplomats said.

MAJESTIC SCENERY

Crystal Gale P. Dampil, a diplomat of the Philippines in China, said this was her first trip to Xinjiang, and she grew excited about her tour as she looked out of the airplane window at the beautiful scenery below.

Anne Lafortune, ambassador of Seychelles to China, said Tianchi Lake is one of the most beautiful places she has ever seen, and she will happily act as an 'ambassador' for Xinjiang, recommending it to her friends.

Lafortune said she looks forward to more exchanges between the two countries in the future so that more tourists from Seychelles will visit Xinjiang.

Lafortune was also deeply impressed by the fruit grown in Xinjiang. She said she has never had such sweet fruit, and it will surely be one of the enduring memories of her life.

While visiting the ancient city of Kashgar, Tuvshin Badral, Mongolia's ambassador to China, joined in experiencing the making of nang, a kind flatbread typical of the region. He said that Xinjiang's food is varied and tastes great, adding that he hopes the two countries will have more food and cultural exchanges in the future.

FRIENDLY PEOPLE

While visiting Turpan, Ben Yacoub Adel, a counselor with the Tunisian Embassy in China, said he could feel the optimism and friendliness of the people of Xinjiang, both in their homes and in the streets.

In the ancient city of Kashgar, Luis Lopez, an Ecuadorian diplomat in China, was invited to dance with a young boy by the roadside. Their dancing attracted many tourists, who gathered around and took photos.

Lopez said that the people in Kashgar are full of energy and their dancing is very distinctive. He said he could see many fine qualities of Chinese culture in the peaceful and happy lives of the local people of all ethnic groups.

Wherever the group went in Xinjiang, they were warmly welcomed by local residents, said Jong Hyon U, a minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Embassy in China.

FULLY PROTECTED CULTURE

The delegation also visited the Xinjiang Museum, which boasts a collection of precious artifacts unearthed in Xinjiang. The artifacts capture the precious moments of history and the museum has preserved them well, said Manasa R. Tagicakibau, Fiji's ambassador to China.

While visiting a Buddhist grottoes site in Turpan, the group hailed China's efforts on protecting cultural heritage. Tuvshin Badral of Mongolia said the grottoes, built a thousand years ago, are milestones of history, incorporating religions and cultures, and China's experience in the preservation of cultural relics is worth learning from.

The delegation also visited a village known for making ethnic musical instruments for over 150 years. Keri Abrams, a diplomat of Guyana in China, said she truly felt the charm of intangible cultural heritage as she watched the traditional cultural program performed with unique Chinese instruments. China's efforts on protecting and developing cultures deserve praise, she said.

Thanks to the Chinese government's inheritance and protection of intangible cultural heritage, the traditional music and the exquisite instruments have been well preserved, said Manasa R. Tagicakibau of Fiji, adding that he hopes this valuable experience will be used as a point of reference around the world.

