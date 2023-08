In pics: Solbastiao alpine pasture in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:43, August 16, 2023

Tourists drive at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A herder and his daughter rest at home at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Herders get together at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Herders get together at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A herder catches sheep for sale in his sheepfold at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A man buys sheep at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A herder is ready to put his herd out to pasture at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Aug. 12, 2023 shows cabins at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial panorama photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists camp near a homestay at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo shows tourists at a homestay at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This aerial photo shows tourists driving at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows a view at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Two boys play games at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows the silhouette of a herder at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Aug. 13, 2023 shows a view at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Two girls play at home at Solbastiao alpine pasture in the Tianshan Mountains area in Miaoergou Township of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)