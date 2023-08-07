Dominica's diplomat: Western media reporting on Xinjiang false

Women work at the Eagle Textile company's factory in Yarkant county, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. [Photo by Cui Jia/China Daily]

Martin Charles, the ambassador of Dominica to China, said he did not see any of the claims that the Western media have been making about Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, including so-called human rights violations, as he paid a five-day visit to the region.

"They say when you see, you believe, and so (for) those of us who come here, we have an opportunity to say to the Western media that what you have been reporting to us is not true," he said.

"I have not seen any one being forced to do labor or otherwise. Instead, I've seen happy residents. Some countries are probably using (the untruths) as a means trying to contain the rise of China," he said.

The ambassador, who has visited many other provinces in China, said he was touched by the great transformation that has taken place over the years in Xinjiang by learning about what the region was before and how it is now.

"This seems to me that China is looking after its people. This is what the rest of the world needs to look at (about) how to develop people, empower people, so that you can have a healthy, happy society," he said.

"I would like to urge as many people from the West, in particular, to come here and to see for themselves," he added.

The ambassador said he had spoken to many foreigners coming to China.

"Not only in Xinjiang, but whenever they come to any part of China, be it Beijing or Shanghai or Guangzhou, the impression of China is completely different to what they've been told and what they've heard about China," he said.

