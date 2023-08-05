"The Red Detachment of Women" performed during 6th China Xinjiang Int'l Dance Festival

Xinhua) 14:36, August 05, 2023

Dancers of National Ballet of China perform "The Red Detachment of Women" during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

