Dance drama presented during 6th China Xinjiang In'l Dance Festival

Xinhua) 08:32, August 02, 2023

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A dancer of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture performs a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture interact with audience after performing a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A dancer of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture performs a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers of a song and dance troupe from Hotan Prefecture perform a dance drama at a theater in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 31, 2023. The dance drama was presented during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)