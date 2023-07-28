Horgos Port in Xinjiang sees more domestically-made automobiles export
This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows domestically-made vehicles at the Horgos comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
More and more domestically-made automobiles have been exported through the Horgos Port, one of China's closest ports to Central Asia and Europe by land transport, to countries along the Belt and Road, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia.
