We Are China

Horgos Port in Xinjiang sees more domestically-made automobiles export

Xinhua) 13:52, July 28, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows domestically-made vehicles at the Horgos comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

More and more domestically-made automobiles have been exported through the Horgos Port, one of China's closest ports to Central Asia and Europe by land transport, to countries along the Belt and Road, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia.

A staff member of an automobile enterprise submits vehicles export application form at the vehicles checkpoint of the Horgos Customs in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members work at the control center of Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows domestically-made vehicles at the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows domestically-made vehicles at the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A driver swipes a card to enter the vehicles checkpoint of the Horgos Customs in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A driver swipes a card to enter the vehicles checkpoint of the Horgos Customs in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows domestically-made vehicles at the Horgos comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows domestically-made vehicles at the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows domestically-made vehicles at the Horgos comprehensive bonded area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Domestically-made vehicles enter the vehicles checkpoint of the Horgos Customs in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)