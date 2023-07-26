We Are China

Starry night sky with Milky Way over Nalati grassland in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 17:21, July 26, 2023

Starry night sky with Milk Way over Nalati National Wetland forms a fantasy landscape in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)

