NW China's Tacheng focuses on constructing pilot zone to develop various industries

Xinhua) 13:51, July 24, 2023

Customs officers check a vehicle leaving the supervision zone at the Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists select commodities at a border trade center of Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists select commodities at a border trade center of Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists select commodities at a border trade center of Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows a wind power equipment company of SANY Group at the pilot zone in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists visit a border trade center of Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows an industrial park under construction at the pilot zone in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows a border trade center of Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A staff member works at a workshop of PowerChina Synohydro Engineering Bureau No. 4 Co., Ltd in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists select commodities at a border trade center of Bakti port in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members work at a workshop of PowerChina Synohydro Engineering Bureau No. 4 Co., Ltd in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Staff members work at a wind power equipment company of SANY Group at the pilot zone in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2023. Located on the border of China and Kazakhstan, Tacheng has focused on constructing a 40-square-kilometer pilot zone to vigorously develop industries such as new energy equipment manufacturing, import and export of agricultural and sideline products, and other related sectors. Up to now, 63 enterprises have signed agreements to settle in the pilot zone with several projects already in operation. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

