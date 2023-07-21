Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers in Zhaosu, NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 14:38, July 21, 2023
|Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom in Zhaosu county, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Bate Nasheng)
Since the beginning of July, rapeseed flowers on 258,000 mu (17,200 hectares) of fields have reached full bloom in Zhaosu county, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The beautiful scenery has attracted throngs of tourists to the county.
