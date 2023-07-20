Xinjiang's Kanas scenic area enters peak tourism season in summer
People visit the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows people enjoying drifting at the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
