Xinjiang's Kanas scenic area enters peak tourism season in summer

Xinhua) 15:37, July 20, 2023

People visit the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People visit the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows people enjoying drifting at the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People enjoy themselves at the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People take photos at the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

People take photos at the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2023. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows a vehicle running at the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the scenery of the Kanas scenic area in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Kanas scenic area has entered the peak tourism season in summer. Up to July 18, it has received over 1.55 million tourists this year, according to the local authority. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)