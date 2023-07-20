Foreign delegates hail Xinjiang's employment, development environment

Xinhua) 09:50, July 20, 2023

URUMQI, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Foreign delegates attending an international seminar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region hailed the sound employment and development environment of the region, where they say the rights of workers of various ethnic groups are fully protected.

Organized by the regional federation of trade unions, the international seminar on labor relations and workers' rights and interests in Xinjiang was held from Monday to Wednesday in the regional capital Urumqi.

Representatives of domestic and international labor unions as well as scholars and enterprise representatives from home and abroad visited multiple enterprises during the event.

Sue Erdenebat, president of the Confederation of Mongolian Trade Unions, said human resources have been a top priority for the development of countries along the Belt and Road.

The enterprises in Xinjiang have provided a good work environment and remuneration for employees, who are well-motivated and have made excellent achievements, Erdenebat added.

Juan Sebastian Ruiz Flores, a Colombian enterprise representative who was on his first visit to the region, said he was surprised by the rapid development in Xinjiang.

"The enterprises here are very modern, and the workers of all ethnic groups are friendly and cooperative and strive for development together," he said.

"The local government and enterprises have a long-term vision and provide a great social security system and great working conditions," said Bekhzod Tagaev, an economist from Uzbekistan. "We are here to learn from China's development experience."

