In pics: hip hop show at 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival

Xinhua) 09:42, July 24, 2023

Dancers perform during a hip hop show, part of the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival, in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2023. About 200 dancers from various ethnic groups took part in the show. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A dancer performs during a hip hop show, part of the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival, in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 21, 2023. About 200 dancers from various ethnic groups took part in the show. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

