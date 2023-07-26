Safflowers bloom in Xinjiang, look like oil painting

(People's Daily App) 15:12, July 26, 2023

The red flowers resemble a flaming sea: Thousands of hectares of safflowers in Tekes county of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have entered harvest season. Pickers weave their way through the bumper harvest.

(Video source: Lichi Video; Compiled by Yuan Xin)

