Home>>
Safflowers bloom in Xinjiang, look like oil painting
(People's Daily App) 15:12, July 26, 2023
The red flowers resemble a flaming sea: Thousands of hectares of safflowers in Tekes county of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have entered harvest season. Pickers weave their way through the bumper harvest.
(Video source: Lichi Video; Compiled by Yuan Xin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre performs at Int'l dance festival in Xinjiang
- Scenery of Sayram Lake scenic area in Xinjiang
- Alataw Pass: Pivotal land port on the Belt and Road
- Feature: Xinjiang welcomes global dancers for int'l festival
- NW China's Tacheng focuses on constructing pilot zone to develop various industries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.