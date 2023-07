We Are China

Scenery of Sayram Lake scenic area in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:56, July 26, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows vehicles waiting to enter the Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a view of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists pose for photos by Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists visit Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows tourists visiting Sayram Lake by boat in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists visit Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A tourist poses for photos by Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists visit Sayram Lake by boat in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

