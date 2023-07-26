Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre performs at Int'l dance festival in Xinjiang
Actresses of the dance troupe "Tumor" from the Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre perform during a gala titled "Our Common Home" at the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
Actors of the dance troupe "Tumor" from the Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre perform during a gala titled "Our Common Home" at the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
