Xinjiang Story: Colombian content creator dedicated to showing real Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:00, July 28, 2023

Fernando Munoz Bernal (L) talks with a student in Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

URUMQI, July 27 (Xinhua) -- After an exhilarating three-month whirlwind trip through northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Fernando Munoz Bernal is preparing to wrap up his captivating travel at the end of this July.

During his trip, this content creator hailing from Colombia has explored over 30 cities and counties within the region, immersing himself in the authentic Xinjiang experience which he plans to share with the world.

"It turned out I was right to have the long trip in Xinjiang," he said. "I think there is no place other than Xinjiang that could have given me such a meaningful experience in China this year."

Fernando Munoz Bernal first set foot in China in 2000. Over the following two decades, he has run a successful language academy and is now a popular content creator, sharing videos on his YouTube channel FerMuBe.

He posts regularly about his life, work, and travel in China and provides insightful commentary on global current affairs. In 2011, he was recognized as a "resident of honor" by Dongguan city in south China's Guangdong Province.

Over the past 20-plus years, Fernando Munoz Bernal could never have envisioned the close association he would develop with the western regions of China. This remarkable bond took shape during his first visit to Xinjiang in 2021. "There were many rumors about Xinjiang so I wanted to find them out by myself," he said.

During his Xinjiang trip, he visited vibrant cities like Urumqi, Hotan, and Kashgar, gaining firsthand insights that starkly contrasted with the narratives propagated by Western media.

Fernando Munoz Bernal created compelling videos to debunk the unfounded claims against Xinjiang. Through his honest and eye-opening accounts, he said he aims to shed light on the real situation in the region.

His videos exposed lies that the Uygur language is not allowed to be taught in Xinjiang. Broadcasting in the Uygur language can be heard in taxis, and Uygur students in schools are learning the Uygur language. His video shows many Uygur people wearing traditional clothing in cities and villages and celebrating the Corban Festival, breaking lies of "cultural genocide" and "religious suppression".

"My 2021 trip was brief, so I decided to have a long one this year," he said. With his wife as a travel companion, they commenced their remarkable journey from Hami on April 9 this year.

Throughout their journey, they encountered a myriad of individuals, including tourists from various provinces, amiable locals representing diverse ethnic groups, and cheerful children. The abundance of diversity in Xinjiang left a lasting impression on him, and he was particularly moved by the warmth and friendliness exuded by the local people.

He said he freely explored the region and had candid interaction with the locals. "I talked to the children, to the parents, and to all kinds of people. And this is the most natural interaction that you can expect. Because nobody knows we are there, and nothing is prepared. And I think everything is the way they are naturally. This is the way they live. They are living peaceful, harmonious, and safe lives," he added.

His commitment to sharing truthful information about Xinjiang has brought him unexpected challenges. Some Western newspapers have launched unfounded attacks against him, and a few social media platforms have even removed his videos.

Nevertheless, he remains steadfast in his mission to present an accurate and unbiased view of Xinjiang's reality.

Fernando Munoz Bernal has now embraced a new ambitious goal: crafting knockout responses to every single attack on China and Xinjiang that he encounters on the internet.

Determined to counter misinformation and promote a fair portrayal, he seeks to present well-researched and compelling rebuttals to contribute to a more informed and nuanced global dialogue.

"Although the work is hard, I'm very confident since I have seen so much truth in China over the years," he said. "I will spare no effort to fulfill this goal."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)