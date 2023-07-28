In pics: performance of China's Xinjiang Art Theater Muqam Art Troupe in Indonesia

Xinhua) 16:36, July 28, 2023

Dancers of China's Xinjiang Art Theater Muqam Art Troupe perform in Bandung, Indonesia, July 27, 2023. The art troupe presented its first performance in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, on July 19, and will travel to other cities until August 10. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

An acrobat of China's Xinjiang Art Theater Muqam Art Troupe performs in Bandung, Indonesia, July 27, 2023. The art troupe presented its first performance in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, on July 19, and will travel to other cities until August 10. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Dancers of China's Xinjiang Art Theater Muqam Art Troupe perform in Bandung, Indonesia, July 27, 2023. The art troupe presented its first performance in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, on July 19, and will travel to other cities until August 10. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Dancers of China's Xinjiang Art Theater Muqam Art Troupe perform in Bandung, Indonesia, July 27, 2023. The art troupe presented its first performance in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, on July 19, and will travel to other cities until August 10. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Acrobats of China's Xinjiang Art Theater Muqam Art Troupe perform in Bandung, Indonesia, July 27, 2023. The art troupe presented its first performance in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, on July 19, and will travel to other cities until August 10. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Dancers of China's Xinjiang Art Theater Muqam Art Troupe perform in Bandung, Indonesia, July 27, 2023. The art troupe presented its first performance in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, on July 19, and will travel to other cities until August 10. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

Dancers of China's Xinjiang Art Theater Muqam Art Troupe perform in Bandung, Indonesia, July 27, 2023. The art troupe presented its first performance in Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, on July 19, and will travel to other cities until August 10. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)