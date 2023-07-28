Summer in Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 15:20, July 28, 2023

Here is a guide for you this summer vacation: Start from Sayram Lake. Enjoy the views of horses bathing in the river in Zhaosu county. Then see the Kalajun grassland, Yuhu Lake, Nalati grassland, Kuoksu Canyon and Zhaosu grassland. From spectacular rainbows through splendid night views of Tekes Bagua City to starry nights, you will enjoy your visit.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng; source: Shijie-app Liangsheliu Yangke; Zhang Siyi also contributed to this story)

