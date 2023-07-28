Experience the mesmerizing beauty of Sayram Lake in Xinjiang

Photo taken on July 26 shows Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

In the heart of Xinjiang's Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture lies the captivating Sayram Lake. This natural jewel, often called "the last teardrop of the Atlantic Ocean," presents a breathtaking tableau of endless blue hues where sky and water merge into a spectacular symphony, painting a picture of sheer beauty that leave all who witness it utterly spellbound.

Sayram Lake, recognized as the highest and largest alpine lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, delivers awe-inspiring vistas throughout the year. The lake's scenic area hosts an abundant array of flora and fauna. Swans, mountain goats, and other wildlife can frequently be seen here, crafting a mesmerizing spectacle of humanity's harmonious relationship with nature.

As an enclosed plateau lake, Sayram's ecological balance demands vigilant care. Local authorities have taken a series of measures, including grazing bans, grassland restoration, and waterway cleanup. These efforts have effectively protected the ecology and environment of the Sayram Lake scenic area.

"In recent years, the grasslands around Sayram Lake have become greener, the lake water clearer, and the sky bluer," Haster, director of the Resource and Environmental Management Bureau of the scenic area, told People's Daily Online. He added that the vegetation restoration rate in the area's core exceeded 95 percent, and the lake's water quality now meets Class II standards.

Today, Sayram Lake has regained its former splendor, attracting many travelers from across the globe. Statistics reveal that the average number of daily visits to the Sayram Lake scenic area has exceeded 20,000 since July this year. Tourists can take a self-guided tour around the lake and participate in various recreational activities, such as powered paragliding and sailing.

"We will continue to improve tourism facilities and enhance ecological protection, ensuring that visitors enjoy the best possible experience amidst this beautiful environment," Haster said.

Photo taken on July 26 shows the Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

Photo taken on July 26 shows swans gracing Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Ebulayi)

Photo taken on July 26 shows the Sayram Lake scenic area in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

Tourists explore Sayram Lake by sailboat in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

Tourists strike a pose with alpacas at Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

