Senior CPC official inspects Xinjiang

July 30, 2023

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a seminar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2023. Li inspected Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

URUMQI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, inspected Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Saturday.

Li urged local discipline inspection and supervision organs to focus on the overall goal of social stability and long-term stability, foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, and take a clear stance against separatist activities.

The organs should strengthen their oversight of policy implementation aimed at stabilizing and promoting prosperity in Xinjiang and benefiting its people, Li said.

They should also help foster stronger solidarity among all ethnic groups, enabling the people to collaborate towards a better life together, he added.

Discipline inspection and supervision organs should urge Party organizations at all levels and Party members to fully implement the strategic plans put forward at the 20th CPC National Congress and to promote national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, Li said.

He also called on the organs to make continuous efforts to improve Party conduct, build integrity and combat corruption.

