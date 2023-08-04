Home>>
Melodies of the grasslands: Dancing and singing to Mongolian short-tune folk songs
On the Mierqike Grassland in Wenquan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Russian tourist Elena dresses in Mongolian attire, sings local short-tune folk songs, and dances with Jiang Gu and her students. They immerse themselves in grassland culture, experiencing it firsthand. Jiang Gu is an inheritor of Mongolian short tunes, an intangible cultural heritage of Xinjiang.
