We Are China

Highlights of 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival

Xinhua) 10:54, August 05, 2023

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Actors from Georgian State National Singing and Dancing Academic Ensemble Erisioni perform during the 6th China Xinjiang International Dance Festival in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)