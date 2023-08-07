Foreign envoys witness Xinjiang's vibrant life, development in visit

Foreign envoys visit a potable water project in Jiashi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

URUMQI, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Envoys from 25 countries, including Dominica, Myanmar, Iran, Samoa and Surinam, visited northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from July 31 to Friday at the invitation of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During their visit to the regional capital Urumqi, as well as Kashgar and Aksu prefectures, the diplomats affirmed that "people in Xinjiang are enjoying a happy life." They also had the opportunity to witness Xinjiang's impressive economic development and diverse culture, which stands in stark contrast to the falsehoods spread by certain Western media.

During an exhibition on Xinjiang's anti-terrorism and deradicalization work in Urumqi, Ijaz Ahmad, minister of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing said: "Chinese authorities have put great efforts in counter-terrorism, and the people of Xinjiang have been provided a safe and secure environment." He also said that China and Pakistan will continue cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Regarding the so-called "violations of human rights," Martin Charles, Dominican ambassador to China, stated that he engaged in candid conversations with the locals and observed that they are leading happy and dignified lives. "I have not seen any forced labor, and have not found any human rights violations."

After visiting the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar and Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Urumqi, Luamanuvae Mariner, Samoan ambassador to China, pointed out that Chinese law guarantees the freedom of religious belief for all ethnic groups, and China's development outcomes are encouraging.

In Kashgar's Jiashi County, the delegation visited a potable water project built with an investment of over 1.7 billion yuan (about 238 million U.S. dollars). The foreign envoys witnessed the innovative approach of sourcing water from melted glaciers and snow, and how this project has effectively provided clean and safe drinking water to all residents in the county.

"Providing drinking water to 460,000 people everywhere is a fundamental victory everywhere," said Michael Campbell, Nicaraguan ambassador to China, adding that Nicaragua can learn from China's experience in ensuring people's well-being and fighting poverty.

The delegation also visited the Urumqi International Land Port. Batir Tursunov, minister-counselor of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Beijing, said that Xinjiang plays a vital role in connecting markets between Europe and Asia. He said he is looking forward to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which will bring convenience to people along the route.

Xinjiang serves not only as a crucial transportation hub but also a region with diverse cultures along the ancient Silk Road. Erika Lizardo, minister-counselor of the Embassy of Peru in Beijing, expressed her admiration for the Kizil Thousand-Buddha Caves in Aksu, one of China's earliest large-scale grotto groups. "China is making a great effort preserving these budda caves, and values its culture everywhere," she said.

The delegation also visited the Jiayi Village in Aksu's Xinhe County, renowned for musical instrument production. The locals warmly welcomed the delegates with lively dances and captivating performances on folk musical instruments such as rewap and tambourine.

Overflowing with excitement, Hector Dorbecker, minister of the Embassy of Mexico in Beijing, couldn't resist purchasing a dutar, a string instrument. "I will give the gift to my brother. He is a music lover and I can hear him play music with this Xinjiang instrument," he said.

In response to the false accusations made by some Western media of so-called "cultural genocide," Ijaz Ahmad said: "Seeing is believing, the Chinese government is making efforts to preserve the culture and language of multi-ethnic groups."

Foreign envoys visit an exhibition on Xinjiang's anti-terrorism and deradicalization work in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

Hector Dorbecker, minister of the Embassy of Mexico in Beijing, tries to play dutar, a string instrument, in Jiayi Village of Xinhe County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

