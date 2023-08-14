Scenery of Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, NW China

Xinhua) 08:58, August 14, 2023

People visit the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2023. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

