Scenery of Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, NW China
People visit the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2023. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the Jiaohe ancient city in sunset in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
People visit the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2023. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
People visit the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2023. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the Jiaohe ancient city in sunset in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
People visit the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2023. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
A visitor takes photos at the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2023. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
People visit the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2023. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
People visit the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2023. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows the Jiaohe ancient city in sunset in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 11, 2023 shows people visiting the Jiaohe ancient city in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Jiaohe ancient city, located in the oasis north of the Turpan basin, was once an important town on the ancient Silk Road, and was listed as one of the first batch of national key cultural relic protection units in 1961. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang tour guide's endeavor to protect cultural heritage
- Local melon from NW China's Xinjiang gains nationwide popularity
- Dominica's diplomat: Western media reporting on Xinjiang false
- Foreign envoys witness Xinjiang's vibrant life, development in visit
- "The Red Detachment of Women" performed during 6th China Xinjiang Int'l Dance Festival
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.