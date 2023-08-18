Commodity, trade expo opens in Xinjiang with focus on trade promotion

Participants visit the exhibition area at the (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo (EACT Expo) 2023 in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 17, 2023. Over 1,300 enterprises participated in the five-day expo, which kicked off Thursday in Urumqi. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

URUMQI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo opened on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with a focus on trade promotion.

"Promoting the Silk Road Spirit, Strengthening Eurasian Cooperation" is the theme of this year's expo, which covers an exhibition area of 70,000 square meters.

Seven international organizations are participating in the expo, and it has also attracted over 1,300 businesses from 40 countries and regions, including 25 of the world's top 500 companies, according to the organizers of the event.

A total of 33 trade and investment promotional activities will take place during the five-day event. On the sidelines of the expo, there will also be forums on topics such as regional economic cooperation.

The (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo has been held three times since 2015, drawing over 3,700 businesses from 47 countries and regions to participate.

