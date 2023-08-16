Intangible cultural heritage exhibition to be held in Xinjiang

An artist performs a show of intangible cultural heritage in the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

URUMQI, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- An intangible cultural heritage exhibition will take place in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Aug. 23 to 27, local authorities have announced.

The exhibition will showcase 330 intangible cultural heritage projects and attract 296 inheritors from Xinjiang and 19 other provincial-level regions that offer pairing assistance to Xinjiang, said the Xinjiang regional culture and tourism department.

The projects include Suzhou embroidery from Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, and the Twelve Muqam from Xinjiang, the traditional music of the Uygur ethnic group.

The exhibition, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Xinjiang regional government, will be held in the city of Aksu in Aksu Prefecture, southern Xinjiang. The five-day event will also include experience activities popularizing the projects.

China has been implementing the "pairing assistance" programs in Xinjiang since 1997, channeling financial, technical and human resource support in various fields to Xinjiang from other regions of China.

