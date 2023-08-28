Languages

Idyllic Kalajun Grassland in Xinjiang a feast for eyes

(People's Daily App) 15:29, August 28, 2023

Explore the breathtaking autumn scenery of Kalajun Grassland in Tekes County, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

