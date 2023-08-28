Drilling of borehole over 10,000 meters deep underway in Tarim Basin

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2023 shows a worker on the drilling platform for a borehole over 10,000 meters deep in the hinterland of the Taklimakan Desert within the Tarim Basin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

The drilling of China's first borehole over 10,000 meters deep for scientific exploration began on May 30 this year in the Tarim Basin.

With a design depth of 11,100 meters, the borehole is located in the hinterland of the Taklimakan Desert, the largest desert in China.

During the drilling process, the equipment, including drill bits and drill pipes weighing more than 2,000 tonnes, will go deep into the Earth, penetrating more than 10 continental strata.

The Tarim Basin is one of the most difficult areas to explore due to its harsh ground environment and complicated underground conditions.

By Aug. 27, 2023, the equipment has reached the depth of 6,000 meters.

