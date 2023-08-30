Herdsmen busy preparing winter forage for livestock in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:54, August 30, 2023

Herdsmen reap forage grass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2023. August and September are the annual forage grass harvest season for people living in the pasturing area in Xinjiang. Herdsmen in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, which is to the east foot of the Pamirs, have been busily preparing winter forage for their livestock recently. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A herdswoman grazes cattle on a pasture in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A herdsman reaps forage grass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Herdsmen reap forage grass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A herdsman drives his tractor loaded with reaped forage grass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Herdsmen adjust and test equipment to reap forage grass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A herdsman loads his tractor with reaped forage grass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

