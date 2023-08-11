We Are China

Dazzling ancient town reproduces glorious scenery in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 16:32, August 11, 2023

Illuminated Yanjili ancient town reproduces the grandeur of a capital of six dynasties in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Actresses in traditional Hanfu costumes pose for photos with kids at Yanjili ancient town in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

