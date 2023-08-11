Dazzling ancient town reproduces glorious scenery in Nanjing
Illuminated Yanjili ancient town reproduces the grandeur of a capital of six dynasties in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Actresses in traditional Hanfu costumes pose for photos with kids at Yanjili ancient town in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Illuminated Yanjili ancient town reproduces the grandeur of a capital of six dynasties in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Illuminated Yanjili ancient town reproduces the grandeur of a capital of six dynasties in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Illuminated Yanjili ancient town reproduces the grandeur of a capital of six dynasties in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Illuminated Yanjili ancient town reproduces the grandeur of a capital of six dynasties in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
- NW China's county promotes high-quality development through tourism industry
- Villages see travel peak in summer in Anhui, E China
- Aerial view of Qinzhou, S China
- Summer scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain in Qinghai
- Passengers take photos of picturesque scenery as high-speed train runs in S China's Guangxi
- Scenery of Shigu Town, located by huge bend of Jinsha River in SW China
- Summer scenery of Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, N China
- View of sunset in Ohrid, North Macedonia
- Spectacular golden sun rays shine over nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan
- Picturesque scenery of cloud-shrouded tea garden in Sichuan
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.