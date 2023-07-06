Scenery of Shigu Town, located by huge bend of Jinsha River in SW China

Xinhua) 10:45, July 06, 2023

This photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows tourists riding a rubber boat in Shigu Town of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Shigu Town of Yulong County is located by a huge bend of the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China. The footprints of the Red Army are forever engraved in the town's culture and spirits. The Central Yunnan Water Diversion Project, a national key project for water conservancy, is under construction and is expected to benefit more people after completion. Generations of locals have worked hard to plant willows along the river to protect water, soil and the ecological environment. By the river thrives a new Shigu Town. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 from Shigu Town of Lijiang City shows a bend of the Jinsha River in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of Shigu Town of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows the construction site of the water sourcing section of the Central Yunnan Water Diversion Project in Shigu Town of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows the construction site of the water sourcing section of the Central Yunnan Water Diversion Project in Shigu Town of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Wang Zirong, a veteran, walks past a statue with his grandson at the Red Army's Long March memorial hall in Shigu Town of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 20, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows willow forest belts along the Jinsha River in Shigu Town of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This aerial photo taken on June 20, 2023 from Shigu Town of Lijiang City shows a bend of the Jinsha River in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a view of the Red Army's Long March memorial hall in Shigu Town of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This photo taken on June 20, 2023 from Shigu Town of Lijiang City shows a bend of the Jinsha River in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view of the water sourcing section of the Central Yunnan Water Diversion Project in Shigu Town of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

