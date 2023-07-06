Summer scenery of Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, N China
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the summer scenery of the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner of Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
